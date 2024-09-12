Minister Of Interior Meets Saudi Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, today received HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and his accompanying delegation, who are currently on an official visit to the country, at the Lekhwiya headquarters in Duhail.

During the visit, the Minister of Interior presented the Saudi Minister with a historical rifle, manufactured in 1900, that belonged to Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani. This gift was a gesture of appreciation, symbolizing the deep brotherhood and mutual respect shared between them.

The ministers also witnessed a field demonstration performed by various units and departments of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

The military display was attended by HH Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Farhan Al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Qatar; the accompanying delegation of the Saudi Interior Minister; HE Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and several high-ranking officers from the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya.