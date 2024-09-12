Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad Visit Khankendi And Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Participants of the Baku Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad visited the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The guests, who visited the city of Khankendi, later met with the rector and staff of Garabagh University. Rector of the university Shahin Bayramov highly appreciated the visit of our scientists living abroad to Garabagh, informed about the activities of the university, adaptation to modern standards, and talked about future plans. They exchanged views on establishing scientific cooperation between scientists living abroad and Garabagh University and the possibilities of using their knowledge and experience.

The appeal of Azerbaijani scientists living abroad to President Ilham Aliyev was voiced in the city of Khankendi.

After the tour in Khankendi, the participants of the Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad left for Shusha. The Azerbaijani scientists got acquainted with the reconstruction works carried out in Shusha and visited the historical places of Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

Azerbaijani scientists called the continuation of the forum's work in Garabagh and its conclusion here a historic event and said that they would do their best for the future of Azerbaijan and will contribute to building stronger bridges between world science and Azerbaijani science. Azerbaijani scientists living abroad emphasised that the meeting with the management team of Garabagh University was an irreplaceable happiness for them, left indelible marks in their memories, and deepened the essence of this visit.

It should be noted that the Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad started its work in Baku on September 9. More than 80 Azerbaijani scientists, scientists, and professors from 23 countries participated in the forum.