Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad Visit Khankendi And Shusha
Date
9/12/2024 9:16:41 AM
Participants of the Baku Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living
Abroad visited the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, Azernews
reports, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.
The guests, who visited the city of Khankendi, later met with
the rector and staff of Garabagh University. Rector of the
university Shahin Bayramov highly appreciated the visit of our
scientists living abroad to Garabagh, informed about the activities
of the university, adaptation to modern standards, and talked about
future plans. They exchanged views on establishing scientific
cooperation between scientists living abroad and Garabagh
University and the possibilities of using their knowledge and
experience.
The appeal of Azerbaijani scientists living abroad to President
Ilham Aliyev was voiced in the city of Khankendi.
After the tour in Khankendi, the participants of the Forum of
Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad left for Shusha. The
Azerbaijani scientists got acquainted with the reconstruction works
carried out in Shusha and visited the historical places of
Azerbaijan's cultural capital.
Azerbaijani scientists called the continuation of the forum's
work in Garabagh and its conclusion here a historic event and said
that they would do their best for the future of Azerbaijan and will
contribute to building stronger bridges between world science and
Azerbaijani science. Azerbaijani scientists living abroad
emphasised that the meeting with the management team of Garabagh
University was an irreplaceable happiness for them, left indelible
marks in their memories, and deepened the essence of this
visit.
It should be noted that the Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists
Living Abroad started its work in Baku on September 9. More than 80
Azerbaijani scientists, scientists, and professors from 23
countries participated in the forum.
