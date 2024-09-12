Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3181025 KUWAIT -- Kuwait voices sympathy and solidarity with Morocco over the flooding that hit its southern parts and left scores of people dead or missing, and devastated many houses and properties.

3181056 RAMALLAH -- Israeli forces arrest at least 40 Palestinians, including previously jailed people, in the West since Wednesday.

3181072 GAZA -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announces that the number of its employees killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli occupation war has increased to 220 employees.

3181079 PARIS -- Amid an abrupt deceleration in Chinese oil consumption, global demand growth is cooling sharply from the rates seen in recent years, which has been projecting since the first forecast for 2024 was published in June 2023, says the International Energy Agency (IEA).

3181012 TOKYO -- North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on Thursday, Seoul's military said, Yonhap News Agency reports.

3181051 TOKYO -- Senior diplomats of Japan, the US and South Korea on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry says. (end)

