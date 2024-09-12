Galaxy Press Hosts International Bestselling Authors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A packed Galaxy Press booth at the Atlanta Dragon Con.

Orson Scott Card and Hugh Howey signing at the Galaxy Press booth.

Writers of the Future panel at Dragon Con featuring: John Goodwin, Orson Scott Card, Nancy Kress (Writer Guest of Honor), Hugh Howey, Robert J. Sawyer, S.M. Stirling, and Jody Lynn Nye.

- L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Galaxy Press , publisher of the fiction works of L. Ron Hubbard and the Writers of the Future anthology series, recently attended Tampa Comic Con and Atlanta Dragon Con, hosting several Writers of the Future judges who are international bestselling authors .Writers of the Future, now in its fifth decade of recognizing the top new voices in speculative fiction writing and illustrating, has become an anchor for many at science fiction conventions. Writers, illustrators, fans, and pros discover their new favorite authors and illustrators in the annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthologies.This year, top-flight authors joined Galaxy Press. They included Kevin J. Anderson (Dune prequels), Orson Scott Card (Enders Game), Hugh Howey (Wool, Silo), Todd McCaffrey (Dragonriders of Pern series), Rebecca Moesta (Young Jedi Knights), Jody Lynn Nye (Mythology 101), Robert J. Sawyer (The Downloaded), S.M. Stirling (To Turn the Tide). Past Writers of the Future winners were also on hand to sign, including Carrie Callahan (Vol 35), Storm Humbert (Vol 36), Elaine Midcoh (Vol 39), John Eric Schleicher (Vol 40), and Tom Vandermolen (Vol 40). Of particular note was Orson Scott Card, who signed for almost six hours over two days with lines extending the length of the convention center of people wanting to get their book(s) signed and an opportunity to speak and get a photo with him. This event was immediately dubbed the Legend of Orson Scott Card at Dragon Con.Convention attendees were also able to meet Writers of the Future judges and Contest winners at the four panels held between both conventions. In Tampa, this included judges Jody Lynn Nye, Robert J. Sawyer, and winner Elaine Midcoh. In Atlanta at the Illustrators panel, this included winners Bruce Brenneise (Vol 34), Nick Jizba (Vol 38), and April Solomon (Vol 39). Also in Atlanta, included in the two writer panels, were judges Orson Scott Card, Hugh Howey, Nancy Kress, Todd McCaffrey, Robert J. Sawyer, S.M. Stirling, and winners John Eric Schleicher, and Tom Vandermolen.Galaxy Press will attend FanX Salt Lake from September 26-28 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The booth will feature Writers of the Future Contest judges and authors Kevin J. Anderson, Lazarus Chernik (The True Dragon of Atlanta), Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven (Ringworld), and S.M. Stirling. Past Writers of the Future winners who will also be attending and signing at the Galaxy Press booth are Julie Frost (Vol 32), Barbara Lund (Vol 37), Jennifer Mellen (Vol 40), Scott Parkin (Vol 31), Brittany Rainsdon (Vol 38), Darci Stone (Vol 34), and Eric James Stone (Vol 21). Other past winners attending FanX at their booths include Illustrators of the Future Coordinating Judge Echo Chernik and illustrator winners Bruce Brenneise, and Nick Jizba.L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide“a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.Galaxy Press was established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard and publishes his complete fiction library, including the New York Times bestsellers Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth series, Fear, Final Blackout, and To the Stars. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors and artists selected by two panels of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press.For more information, go to and .

