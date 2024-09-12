HUNDREDFOLD SELECT ALTERNATIVE FUND MARKS 20 YEARS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Fund Celebrates a Consistent History of Ratings Success and Giving Back

Hundredfold Advisors announced that the Hundredfold Select Alternative Fund (SFHYX/HFSAX) has marked its 20-year anniversary. The Fund seeks above average returns with below average risk over a full cycle. Implemented in June 2008, the fund's current multi-asset strategy (SFHYX) has received either a 4 or 5-Star Overall Morningstar RatingTM

96.9% of the time through August 2024 in its Tactical Allocation category*.

Hundredfold Advisors, sub-adviser to the fund, was created to support a corporate structure of giving away substantially all of its profits to a 501(c)(3) supported organization charity – Simply Distribute. The goal and mission of Simply Distribute is to support specific projects that are having immediate impacts on humanity. To date, over $14 million has been donated to these projects.

The fund is actively managed in an effort to anticipate and respond to trends in the market. Portfolio construction begins with a basket of high-yield fixed income securities managed for steady returns and limited volatility. These securities are complemented with alternative strategies including a variety of short-term equity trading strategies, investments in long/short, absolute, or merger strategies, long/short commodity positions, and the ability to move into cash depending on market conditions.

Ralph Doudera, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager at Hundredfold Advisors designed the strategy and has been at the helm of the portfolio team since its inception in 2004. "I originally designed the fund to be the only fund an investor would own. That should give you a good idea of its intended characteristics,"

Doudera said. "Of course, today's portfolios are more robust as is market volatility. Now more than ever, the fund can be considered as a core holding in most investors' portfolios given the performance and risk management we have demonstrated," he continued.

Hundredfold Advisors, LLC is a sub-adviser to Advisors Preferred , a boutique asset manager. that manages mutual funds. Advisors Preferred, through its affiliated distributor, Ceros Financial Services, Inc., distributes these funds to financial advisors and financial professionals.

"We are extremely proud to be associated with Hundredfold Advisors. We are thrilled that the investment team has delivered leading performance and risk management," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred. "But knowing the impact they are making via Simply Distribute is truly rewarding," she continued.

*The fund, as represented by the Service Share Class (SFHYX), earned either a 4 or 5-Star Overall RatingTM

for 187 of the 194 months from July 2008 to August 2024 including November 2019 to present. By contrast, the fund received either a 2 or 3-Star Overall RatingTM

7 of the 194 months that included July to September 2008, August to October 2014, and October 2019.

For more information about the Hundredfold Select Alternative Fund, visit , or .

About Hundredfold Advisors LLC

Hundredfold was established in 2004 as a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Hundredfold provides successful active investment management specifically to the HUNDREDFOLD Select Funds. Sub-advisory fees earned by Hundredfold are passed through to a 501(c)(3) Supporting Organization. To learn more, visit .

The fund's investment decisions and performance are not influenced by the charitable giving program and investors do not directly contribute to these charitable activities through their investments in the fund.

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred ( ) empowers investment advisory firms to launch mutual funds. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm collaborates with investment management firms to build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, by providing a turn-key solution as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' sub-advisers.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the Hundredfold Select Alternative Fund are detailed here:

. The Funds' prospectuses have additional details regarding the risks and should be read carefully.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-582-8006. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

