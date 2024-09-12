Rahul, Priyanka Train Guns At BJP-Ruled States Over Army Officers’ Assault, Rape Of Companion

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday raised concerns over "lawlessness" in BJP-ruled states and slammed the "negative attitude" of the respective regarding crimes against women.

Their scathing critique of BJP governments came on the back of two shocking incidents: one in Madhya Pradesh and the other in Uttar Pradesh, drawing anger and public outrage.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took to social media, expressing his dismay over the audacity of criminals, also highlighting how the "negative attitude" of BJP governments in such cases was signalling a more "worrying trend."

“The violence against two army soldiers and the rape of their female companion in Madhya Pradesh is enough to shame the entire society. Law and order in BJP-ruled states are almost non-existent and the negative attitude of BJP government towards the day-by-day increasing crimes against women is extremely worrying,” the Congress MP said on X.

He further slammed the "utter failure" of state administrations in ensuring a safe environment for the country's daughters.

“Both the society and the government should be ashamed and think seriously – how long will they turn a blind eye to the responsibility of protecting half the population of the country,” Rahul added.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that both incidents in MP and UP were heart-wrenching and added that this calls for an immediate and urgent crackdown on perpetrators. She also called out the Prime Minister's big promises on women's safety and asked how long the daughters of the country will have to wait for justice.

Taking to X, she wrote:“Every day 86 women are becoming victims of rape and brutality in the country. From home to outside, from road to office, women are not safe anywhere. Half of the country's population is not only unsafe but due to such brutality, the morale of crores of women is broken every day.”

She further said:“The Prime Minister talks big about women's safety, but women across the country are still waiting for a serious effort for their safety. When will this wait end?”

In Madhya Pradesh, two army officers were assaulted and their female companion was raped by ruffians while on a picnic spot in Indore, as the latter were armed with guns, knives and sticks.

In Uttar Pradesh, the headless and naked body of a woman, discovered on the streets of Kanpur, left everyone shaken to the core. The body was found on a national highway. Though the identity of the woman remains unknown, police suspect that she was raped and murdered before being decapitated.