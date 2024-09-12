CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Passes Away At 72

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness. The senior politician had remained in a critical condition for the past few days after being admitted to AIIMS New Delhi on August 19 for of a pneumonia-like chest infection. The news has prompted an outpouring of grief with politicians across party lines mourning his demise.



“Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief,” wrote Rahul Gandhi on X.

| Nifty 50, Sensex hit life-time high. Experts list out these 5 reasons

Reports quoting sources indicate that the politician breathed his last at AIIMS New Delhi around 3:00 pm on Thursday.

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. A statement from his party on Tuesday said that he remained in the ICU for treatment of an 'acute respiratory tract infection'. Reports quoting sources indicated on Wednesday that Yechury was under oxygen support with his condition being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. His condition had been listed as“critical but stable” at the time.

| CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury admitted to Delhi AIIMS. Details here

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic demise of veteran CPM leader, Sitaram Yechury ji. We had many years of working relations in the Parliament. Extending my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers,” wrote Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.



"Saddened to hear abt the passing of Sitaram Yechury who was a colleague in Parliament with me some years ago. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters,” added former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more. Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely at different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and for his most engaging personality. Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten,” added senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

| West Bengal govt calls agitating doctors for meeting at 5 pm, CM to attend





(With inputs from agencies)