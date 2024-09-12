Another National Athletes Climb Onto Podium At World Nomad Games

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Another national has climbed onto the podium at the 5th World Nomad Games held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Shahana Almammadova (75 kg) secured a bronze medal in the preliminary competition. Jasur Mehdiyev (80 kg) also claimed a bronze medal in the same preliminary event.

Earlier, Eyvaz Bakhshiyev claimed a silver medal in the men's 60kg weight class, while Elshan Dunyamaliyev and Ulviyya Bayramova took bronze medals in the 55kg and 52kg weight classes, respectively.

Azerbaijan is represented by 54 athletes in 8 sports at the games.

The World Nomadic Games are based on folk games of historically nomadic peoples of Central Asia.

The WNG are aimed at the development of ethno-cultural movement as a heritage of human civilization.

The World Nomad Games are included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

One of the unique aspects of the event is the ethno-village "Köşpendiler Elemi" (World of Nomads), which demonstrates the rich culture and traditions of nomadic peoples.

The 5th World Nomadic Games showcase the best of traditional sports and cultural heritage from around the world.

