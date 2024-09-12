Predictwind Introduces New Split Screen Map Feature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The most accurate weather data on earth

- Jon Bilger, Founding DirectorAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PredictWind , a global leader in accurate and innovative weather forecasting solutions, has launched its new Split Screen Map feature , a powerful tool that allows users to view two maps side by side for easy comparison of different weather and ocean data. This enhancement provides users with a more comprehensive understanding of the conditions that matter most to them.The Split Screen Maps feature displays critical weather combinations, such as:- Wind + Current: Helps avoid rough sea states.- Wind + Gust: Identifies large variations caused by unstable conditions.- Rain + Gust: Detects rain squalls.- Rain + Cape: Locates potential thunderstorm areas.- SST + Current: Identifies favorable fishing conditions.- Wave + Current: Assists in avoiding rough sea states.- Cloud + Rain: Shows the extent of rainfall.- Air Temp + Rain: Pinpoints cold and warm fronts.- Or any other combination users choose.The Split Screen Maps feature is enhanced further by a range of dynamic overlays, including detailed graphical GMDSS forecasts, wind streamlines, color contours with arrows, and wind barbs. Users can customize these maps according to their preferences, enabling them to make informed decisions quickly and effectively.Two additional upgrades have been made to the Forecast Maps. Firstly, all weather maps are now consolidated in one location, making it faster and more convenient for users to switch between different maps. With a few clicks, users can move between forecasts, models, resolutions, and more from the dropdown menu at the top of the map.Secondly, PredictWind has improved the performance of its visualization tools, with a threefold upgrade to the quality of map animations. Streamline motion is now smoother than ever, enhancing the experience of viewing forecast maps.About PredictWindPredictWind is a global leader in weather forecasting for the marine industry, offering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to sailors, racing teams, and industry professionals worldwide. With their industry-leading forecasts, live wind observations, and advanced routing capabilities, PredictWind continues to set the standard for accuracy, reliability, and user-friendly weather insights.

