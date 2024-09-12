Industrial Production Index Dropped 0.04% In January-July 2024 - Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The industrial production in the first seven months of 2024 reached 86.87 points, compared with 86.91 points for the same period in 2023, marking a decrease of 0.04 per cent, the monthly Department of Statistics (DoS) report showed on Wednesday.

Comparing the index for the January-July period with the corresponding period of 2023, the report noted that the industries sector decreased by 0.84 per cent, while the extractive industries sector increased by 7.82 per cent, and electricity production rose by 5.63 per cent.

According to the report, the industrial production index for July of 2024 increased by 0.63 per cent to 90.84 points compared with 90.27 points for the same period in 2023.

At the sectorial level, comparing the July 2024 index with the same month in 2023, the manufacturing industries sector increased by 0.23 per cent, the extractive industries sector rose by 11.25 per cent, while electricity production decreased by 2.38 per cent.

The industrial production index for July this year increased by 1.29 per cent, reaching 90.84 points, compared to 89.69 points in June 2024.

The general index of industrial production for July 2024 compared with June saw an increase due to the rise in the manufacturing industries sector by 1.58 per cent, a slight rise in the extractive industries sector by 0.02 per cent, while electricity production decreased by 1.95 per cent.