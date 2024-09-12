PDTRA Chief, Spanish Ambassador Discuss Tourism Cooperation
Date
9/12/2024 3:31:26 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Chief commissioner of the Petra Development and tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Faris Briezat met on Wednesday with Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas González, and Director of the Board of the Alhambra and Generalife Rodrigo Ruiz-Jiménez Carrera, to discuss areas of cooperation and potential joint projects in tourism promotion.
During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities for cooperative marketing initiatives and reviewed PDTRA's partnership with Spain's Alhambra Palace and Generalife, which attract over 5 million visitors annually, to boost the Promotion of Petra, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Briezat underscored the importance of establishing a framework for cooperation to preserve cultural heritage, promote tourism, and strengthen bilateral relations.
Briezat also highlighted Petra's status as a UNESCO World Heritage site and a prominent landmark on the global tourism map, in addition to its historical importance dating back thousands of years.
Briezat also emphasised PDTRA's efforts in managing and developing Petra, highlighting its role in creating new tourism services, preserving the site for future generations, and enhancing the benefits of tourism for local communities.
MENAFN12092024000028011005ID1108665197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.