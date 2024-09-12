Cancer Biomarkers Market To Targets $26.97 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, CT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global cancer biomarkers was estimated at $10.94 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $26.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.



Prevalence of various types of cancers such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer, development of biological & targeted drug therapies, and reliability of cancer biomarkers the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market. On the other hand, high cost of drug development, threat of failure associated with cancer treatment, and unregulated government regulations & reimbursement policies impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.



Key Takeaways:



The cancer biomarkers market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in genomic and proteomic technologies, increasing prevalence of cancer, and the need for personalized medicine.



Biomarkers play a crucial role in cancer diagnosis, prognosis, treatment selection, and monitoring of therapeutic response.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for non-invasive and early detection methods for cancer, as well as the development of targeted therapies.



Liquid biopsy-based biomarkers are gaining traction as they offer minimally invasive testing and can provide real-time information about tumor progression and treatment response.



Market Segmentation:



Biomarker Type:



Genetic Biomarkers (mutations, gene expression)

Proteomic Biomarkers (proteins, circulating tumor cells)

Epigenetic Biomarkers (DNA methylation, histone modifications)



Cancer Type:



Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Leukemia

Others



Application:



Diagnosis

Prognosis

Treatment Selection

Monitoring and Recurrence Detection



Technology:



Immunoassays

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Mass Spectrometry

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)



End-user:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical Companies



Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

These segmentation factors allow for a more targeted analysis of the cancer biomarkers market and help in understanding specific market dynamics and trends for each segment.



Regional Growth Dynamics:



North America and Europe are the most lucrative markets due to increase in prevalence of various cancer cases, growth in awareness toward cancer, higher cancer biomarker testing, well-established reimbursement policies, and high disposable income. The North America cancer biomarker market generated $3,988.02 million revenue in 2019, and is estimated to garner an approximate revenue of $8,733.26 million by 2027, at an estimated CAGR of 10.1%.



Competitive Landscape:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Merck KGaA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.



