AIP To Hold Welcome Rally For Er Rashid In Baramulla Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) will be holding a grand welcome rally in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Thursday for its chairman, Er Rashid who was out on interim bail on Wednesday.

Er Rashid will address the rally at Baramulla at 10:30 am, according to Firdous Baba, the party spokesman, permission for which has been granted by the district administration.



Immediately following his release from Tihar jail, Er Rashid took to social to appeal to the public to join his rally in Baramulla.

“Let's meet tomorrow at Baramulla at 10:30 am and then in south Kashmir. I have been advocating for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A

and I know how restore it, how to restore the lost rights, dignity and honor of the people of J&K,” Rashid said in a live video, adding, elderly persons above 70 years and children below years need not to tomorrow's rally in Baramulla.

In a jab at the NC-Congress partnership ahead of the J&K Assembly elections, Rashid questioned what type of coalition it is when one member advocates for the reinstatement of Article 370 while the other would rather keep quiet.

AIP spokesperson said all the preparations for holding a public rally have been finalized, and that a sizable number of people are expected to participate in the maiden public gathering following the arrest of Er Rashid in terror funding case back in 2017.

Expressing gratitude to the Patiala House Court for granting an interim bail to Er Rashid, Baba said, his release, although temporary, will boost the morale of the party and that of his supporters ahead of the upcoming elections.

“The rally was preponed to Thursday even though it was originally scheduled for Friday, September 13,” Baba told Kashmir Observer, adding elderly people above 70 years of age and children below 18 years are not required to attend the rally.

When asked whether Er Rashid would address the gathering, he replied“of course he will address the public. The event has been planned to welcome him back to his homeland after a grueling seven years.”