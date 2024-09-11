MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2025 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenues from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were approximately $10.0 million compared to approximately $7.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The Company reported operating income from continuing operations of approximately $1.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to an operating loss of $767,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to $798,000 compared to a loss of approximately $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Second quarter of fiscal 2025 net loss attributable to common shareholders (after declared and undeclared preferred stock dividends) was $149,000, or a loss of $0.11 per share compared to

a loss of approximately $2.4 million, or a loss of $1.74 per share in the second quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was approximately $1.8 million compared to a loss of $120,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net income (loss) from continuing operations and cash used in operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

The backlog of Marine Technology Products related to our Seamap segment as of July 31, 2024 was approximately $26.2 million compared to approximately $17.0 million at July 31, 2023.

Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered positive results for our fiscal second quarter that were in line with our expectations and achieved further operational efficiencies that drove margin improvement. In addition to streamlining our operations and narrowing our strategic focus with the sale of Klein, we have been able to implement various cost containment initiatives that have meaningfully enhanced our financial results over the last twelve months. Our backlog remains strong, and is over 50% above the year ago amount. Furthermore, our pipeline of pending orders and prospects is also strong, with over $6 million of orders having been added since quarter end or that we expect shortly. This activity and ongoing discussions regarding other pending orders demonstrate the significant customer demand we are seeing across our differentiated product lines.

"Given our enhanced cost structure, current visibility, and robust customer engagement, we fully expect to achieve year-over-year revenue growth, positive Adjusted EBITDA and greater full year profitability in fiscal 2025.

"As announced last week, we have completed the conversion of our preferred stock to common stock.

This is an important step for MIND. It simplifies our capital structure and, in my opinion, sets the stage for creating meaningful stockholder value," concluded Capps.

ABOUT MIND TECHNOLOGY

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.

Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures, and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the quarter ended July 31, 2024

may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us.

While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate.

All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts of our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions.

Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, reductions in our customers' capital budgets, our own capital budget, limitations on the availability of capital or higher costs of capital and

volatility in commodity prices for oil and natural gas.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, unless required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements and information in this press release contain non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

Company management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Company management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and to understand the Company's performance. In addition, the Company may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its forecasting, budgeting, and long-term planning processes and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Backlog, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is not included in this press release due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of quantifying certain amounts that would be required to calculate the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

