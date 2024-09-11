Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Jolts Several Parts Of Pakistan
Date
9/11/2024 10:02:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted several parts of Pakistan including eastern Punjab province and federal capital Islamabad on Wednesday.
The spokesperson for Punjabآ's Provincial Disaster Management Authority in a statement said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.7 on the Richter scale.
The epicenter of the earthquake was near DG Khan District while its depth was 10 kilometers.
The official said that the administration in Punjab was examining buildings impacted by the tremors.
The spokesperson said that authorities were on alert "to deal with the aftershocks of the earthquake."
The tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, including Lahore and Rawalpindi city. No loss of lives has been reported so far. (end)
sbk
MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108662496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.