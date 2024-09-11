Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Jolts Several Parts Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted several parts of Pakistan including eastern Punjab province and capital Islamabad on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for Punjabآ's Provincial Disaster Management Authority in a statement said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.7 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake was near DG Khan District while its depth was 10 kilometers.

The official said that the administration in Punjab was examining buildings impacted by the tremors.

The spokesperson said that authorities were on alert "to deal with the aftershocks of the earthquake."

The tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, including Lahore and Rawalpindi city. No loss of lives has been reported so far. (end)

