LPL Financial Welcomes Apex Private Wealth Advisors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL LLC announced today that financial advisors Brett Howard, CTFA, AAMSTM, APMATM, CRPCTM, Marco Rivera, APMATM, Brooks Crissey, CFP®, APMATM, Henry“Hank” DesJardins and Ryan Mason have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $650 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets,* and join LPL from Ameriprise Financial.



Founded in 2017 by Howard and DesJardins, the Apex team has since expanded into a full-service ensemble practice that leverages the diverse backgrounds and knowledge of each advisor to provide clients with a comprehensive range of financial planning and investment management services. Based in Santa Rosa, Calif., the team specializes in tax planning, retirement planning, estate planning, wealth preservation, charitable giving, insurance and responsible investing for high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses.

“We're a very close-knit group of friends who operate as a family, working together to help clients face their financial futures with confidence,” Howard said.“We've cultivated many meaningful relationships with clients by offering multigenerational wealth planning, white glove services and high-touch experiences.”

The transition to LPL was motivated by the advisors' quest for a partner that could offer advanced technology, operational efficiencies and a more comprehensive range of resources to elevate their client service.

“As our practice continues to grow, we felt it was the right time to step away from the franchise model to have more freedom and control in how we operate,” Rivera said.“The move reflects our growth as an independent practice and our dedication to continually improving our ability to meet our clients' needs with the latest tools, resources and support. LPL Financial's strong reputation and commitment to supporting independent advisors make it the ideal partner for us.”

Howard added,“We're confident in our abilities as an advisory practice, but we're constantly looking for ways to improve and make a good thing even better. LPL shares our values and dedication to client service, and we believe this change will bring enhanced capabilities in financial planning, investment management, security and technology. We especially appreciate LPL's integrated capabilities and systems that allow us to streamline our operations, enhance our client experience and focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional financial advice and service to clients.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said,“We welcome Apex Private Wealth Advisors to LPL and are honored they turned to us in their mission to create their ideal practice of the future. At LPL, we are committed to providing our advisors with differentiated capabilities and service experiences so they can run efficient and productive businesses. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the entire Apex team.”

Related

Advisors, let LPL Financial help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Apex Private Wealth Advisors and LPL are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations " or "Press Releases " section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2023.

Media Contact:

...

(704) 996-1840

Tracking #627847