Cyberhawktm Launches AVIATE: Advisory Program To Help Organizations Launch Or Scale Unmanned Aerial System Inspections

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberhawkTM, a global leader in drone-based inspection and survey services and visual data management software, is pleased to announce the launch of AVIATE (Accelerated Visual Integration and Technology

Enabler), a groundbreaking service designed to assist organizations in starting or scaling their unmanned aerial system (UAS) programs.

AVIATE simplifies launching or scaling UAS programs, helping customers fully leverage drone and visual data.

Guided UAS (drone) inspections form a key part of the AVIATE service, providing valuable insights into Cyberhawk's best practices developed across 15 years of field operations.

AVIATE encompasses Cyberhawk's decade-plus experience, completing hundreds of thousands of asset inspections and surveys for hundreds of projects. Utilities will benefit from Cyberhawk's proven approach to developing a UAS program that delivers value from the beginning.

AVIATE is comprised of advisory services to guide organizations through the intricacies of UAS program development, including:



Shot Sheet Recommendations – The recommended shot sheet outlines the optimal data collection approach per asset, including the number of images to collect and critical angles for assessing key asset components.



Recommended Inspection Standards - Enables organizations to align defect standards, grading scales, and asset hierarchies of their image inspection processes with their existing asset management processes.

Equipment Evaluation and Recommendations - Cyberhawk offers equipment evaluation and recommendations, helping organizations determine the most suitable hardware packages for their specific needs. To ensure the longevity and efficiency of the recommended drone selection and payload, AVIATE also includes equipment maintenance plans, providing guidance on maintaining, tracking, and servicing the equipment effectively.

"AVIATE revolutionizes how organizations can scale their unmanned aerial systems," said Matt Zafuto, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyberhawk. "We've heard from many organizations that they don't know how to get a UAS program off the ground or scale it effectively. Our UAS advisory program simplifies launching or scaling, allowing organizations to fully leverage drone technology and visual data management. AVIATE guides customers through every critical step, and we collaborate closely to understand their business needs, applying our proven approach to efficiently and cost-effectively implement or expand drone-based services."

Furthermore, AVIATE includes a trial license for Cyberhawk's visual data management software, iHawkTM. Through iHawk, organizations can gain hands-on experience with image inspections on their assets and better understand how new processes and data will best align with their existing asset strategy and IT landscape.

With AVIATE, Cyberhawk continues to lead the way in UAS program development, providing organizations with the expertise and tools needed to maximize the potential of drone technology and visual data management software solutions.

To learn more about AVIATE and Cyberhawk's other innovative services, visit Cyberhawk's website or LinkedIn page.

About Cyberhawk

Founded in 2008, CyberhawkTM is the world leader in visual data management, seamlessly combining drone-based inspection and survey data with its software solution, iHawkTM. As an industry pioneer, Cyberhawk conducts hundreds of thousands of inspections and surveys each year and has completed over 35 world firsts since its inception, operating worldwide in more than 40 countries. Made up of a highly skilled team of energy sector veterans, world-class pilots, inspection engineers and in-house software developers, Cyberhawk offers a true end-to-end visual inspection and survey data collection, and data management solution for the energy, oil and gas and capital projects sectors.

