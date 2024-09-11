Climate Authority: Brazil’S New Weapon Against Climate Change

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's announcement of a Climate Authority marks a significant shift in Brazil's environmental policy.



This new body aims to coordinate climate efforts across sectors and hold them accountable for environmental targets.



The Climate Authority, initially proposed during Lula's 2022 campaign, faced implementation delays. Marina Silva , the current Environment Minister, was once considered to lead it during the transition period.



Lula outlined the authority's purpose during a speech in Manaus. "We aim to establish conditions to expand and accelerate public policies through a national plan to address extreme climate risks," he stated.



The president emphasized adaptation and preparation for climate challenges. A technical-scientific committee will support the Climate Authority and coordinate federal actions.





Role and Importance

The Climate Authority isn't a 'climate police' to fear. Instead, it's designed to enhance Brazil's climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. Its potential roles include:



1. Coordinating climate policies across government departments

2. Holding sectors accountable for meeting environmental targets

3. Providing scientific guidance for policy decisions

4. Developing national plans for addressing climate risks

5. Representing Brazil in international climate forums

6. Raising public awareness about climate change

7. Monitoring and reporting on Brazil's climate progress



Many countries have established similar institutions to address complex climate challenges. The Climate Authority is needed because:



1. Climate change requires consistent, long-term policy approaches

2. It can break down silos between government departments

3. It ensures climate considerations are integrated into all relevant policies

4. It provides a clear point of contact for climate issues within the government

Addressing Environmental Challenges

Lula addressed mayors at an event focused on mitigating drought effects in the Amazon region. He stressed the importance of valuing forest preservation and prohibiting burning during inappropriate seasons.



The president highlighted recent wildfires across Brazil, including 45 cities in São Paulo state on a single day. He labeled these fires as criminal acts aimed at destroying the country.



Lula called for punishing those responsible for illegal burning while acknowledging small farmers' challenges. He emphasized the need for controlled burning practices to prevent unintended destruction.



The president also mentioned São Paulo 's recent air quality crisis, which ranked worst among major global metropolises. He urged collaboration between federal and local leaders to enhance environmental protection efforts.



Rather than being feared, an effective Climate Authority could help Brazil better protect its citizens and natural resources from climate impacts.



It could also aid in transitioning to a more sustainable economy. The key lies in its structure, empowerment, and implementation.

