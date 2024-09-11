South Africa To File Memorial To The ICJ On Israel Matter

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





PRETORIA, Sept 11 (NNN-SANEWS) - South Africa is set to submit its Memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in October 2024, presenting evidence to support its claim that Israel is committing genocide in Palestine.

The Memorial will outline facts and arguments as part of a broader legal effort to hold Israel accountable under international law.

“This case will continue until the court makes a finding. While the case is in progress, we hope that Israel will abide by the court's provisional orders issued to date,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The legal action is part of a growing global initiative aimed at promoting peace in the Middle East.

Several countries, including Nicaragua, Palestine, Turkey, Spain, Mexico, Libya, and Colombia, have aligned themselves with South Africa's case against Israel.

South Africa approached the ICJ in December last year, under the Genocide Convention, for alleged attacks committed by Israel in Gaza.

In its application, South Africa pleaded with the court to indicate provisional measures to“protect against further severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention”.

The country also requested the ICJ to ensure Israel does not engage in genocide.

In February this year, the United Nations (UN) top court ordered Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza and do more to help Palestinian civilians, as Israel continues to wage war against Hamas militants.

In a landmark judgment, the ICJ determined that it was“plausible” that Israel has committed acts that violate the Genocide Convention. - NNN- SA NEWS