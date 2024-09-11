Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Expected To Reach $42.70 Billion By 2027 Vodafone PLC, Orange Labs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled,“Europe 5G Infrastructure Market By Communication Infrastructure, Technology, Chipset Type, and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027”, the Europe 5G infrastructure market was valued at $359.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $42.70 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 85.1% from 2020 to 2027.



5G is the next generation of wireless communications, which is estimated to offer internet speed at least 40 times faster than 4G LTE. This new communication technology is anticipated to emerge new capabilities; thereby, creating potential opportunities for individuals, businesses, and society.



According to Europe 5G infrastructure market trends, 5G technology is estimated to revolutionize various industry verticals, offering a wide scope of advancements in respective industries. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), massive machine-type communications (mMTC), and ultrareliable and low latency communications (URLLC) are the multiple wireless connectivity features driving the 5G technology advancements. Moreover, international standardization of 5G technologies is expected to fuel the mass adoption of industrial automation and connected cars. 5G technology is expected to pave the way toward hyper-connected society and provide socio-economic value addition.



The Europe 5G infrastructure market is currently in its growth stage and is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to high investment in R&D activities by market players and increase in focus toward Internet of Things (IoT). Other factors that drive the market growth include increase in demand for smart infrastructure and smart devices.



Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, require 5G networking to achieve full commercialization. The UK has a rich heritage of microprocessor design, with companies such as ARM and Imagination Technologies, and new start-up companies designing AI processors, such as Bristol-based GraphCore, which creates lucrative opportunities for Europe 5G infrastructure market growth.



The telecommunication industry is well-established in Europe, which has led to increased adoption of 5G infrastructure. Moreover, widespread use of smart technologies in healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive industries drive the Europe 5G infrastructure market growth.



The automotive & transportation sector is expected to be affected widely with the introduction of 5G technology. Autonomous vehicles are expected to be a reality in the coming years with the help of emerging 5G technologies. Machine vision and speech recognition technologies have revolutionized the autonomous vehicle. For instance, virtual assistants have been developed that analyze driver preferences and enable interaction using natural language.



Furthermore, Google Now, Apple Siri, and Nuance Dragon innovated the adoption of virtual assistants by integrating it in vehicles. Similarly, Microsoft announced to develop Cortana's automotive-grade version and Nissan has included a virtual assistant in its intelligent driving system (IDS). The integration of these technologies creates a need for high-reliable network and efficient network connectivity, which creates lucrative opportunities for 5G in automotive.



The European automotive industry is recovering from the coronavirus-crisis disaster, which had resulted collapse in automotive sales. Leading automotive computer chip suppliers NXP Semiconductors N.V., based in the Netherlands, and Infineon Technologies AG, based in Germany, generated revenues through its automotive sector, which has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. According to a research, light vehicle production is expected to drop by 22% and vehicle computer chip sales by 18% in the region.



Social and physical distancing and other restrictions will be part of our lives and will influence our behavior for the foreseeable future. Post COVID-19, consumers, enterprises, and governments are expected to focus notably on keeping workplaces safe and clean. There is a long list of action items required that include regular decontamination of offices and factories, wearing masks, social distancing, mandatory compliance with corporate apps that track employee health and movement, and demand for touch less and virtual technology. While many industries have been devastated by COVID-19, the telecommunications sector has seen an increase in demand for services as customers adopt new digital platforms and software tools to support the connectivity needs of employees who are working from home.



Despite the economic slowdowns, 5G demand in several industries has been accelerating. Online and essential retail, manufacturing, and healthcare (including physical, mental, and elderly care) are expected to utilize 5G technologies. With the enhanced capabilities of 5G, particularly private 5G networks for manufacturing and healthcare, the demand for 5G infrastructure is expected to rise.



Key Findings of the Study

.By communication infrastructure, the small cell segment generated the highest revenue in the Europe 5G infrastructure market forecast in 2019.

.By network technology, the SDN & NFV segment generated the highest revenue in the Europe 5G infrastructure market share in 2019.

.By chipset type, the ASIC segment generated the highest revenue in the Europe 5G infrastructure market forecast in 2019.

.By end use, the others segment generated the highest revenue in the Europe 5G infrastructure market share in 2019.



The key compound semiconductor market leaders profiled in the report include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Vodafone PLC, Orange Labs, EE Ltd., NTT Corporation, IBM Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Corporation, CISCO, Interdigital Communication, Alcatel Lucent, Siemens, ATOS SE, and Orion Innovations. These key players adopt several strategies such as new product launch & development, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and business expansion to increase the Europe 5G Infrastructure market share during the forecast period.



