Ukrainian Air Defenses Down 20 Russian Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 20 Russian Shahed attack drones overnight into Wednesday, September 11.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

In the early hours of September 11, the Ukrainian Air Force's engineering detected and tracked 34 Russian aerial targets.

The enemy struck Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile fired from the Krasnodar region, two S-300 air defense missiles launched from the temporarily captured part of the Donetsk region, six Kh-31P anti-radar missiles launched from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Serpent Island, and 25 Shahed strike drones launched from areas near Kursk, Yeysk, and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Combat aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

Ukrainian defenders shot down 20 attack drones.

Five enemy drones disappeared from radar in Ukraine (there were no reports of casualties and destruction).

Air defenses were activated in the Kyiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.