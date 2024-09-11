Hajj 2025: Application Deadline Extended

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Following public demand, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) on Tuesday extended the deadline for submitting applications for Hajj 2025 until September 23, 2024.

This extension was announced through a circular issued by the HCoI, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer.

The circular states that applications for Hajj 2025 were initially invited from August 13, 2024, to September 9, 2024, at 11:59 PM.“Considering popular demand, the Competent Authority in the of Minority Affairs is pleased to extend the last date for submission of Haj Application Forms (HAF) to September 23, 2024, 11:59 PM,” it reads.

Eligible applicants must possess a machine-readable Indian International Passport issued on or before September 23, 2024, and valid until January 15, 2026. Applications can be submitted online via the HCoI website,

or through the"Haj Suvidha" mobile app, available for both iPhone and Android devices.

The circular also advises applicants to carefully review the Hajj 2025 guidelines before submitting their applications.

In 2024, a total of 7,008 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir embarked on the holy journey. Unfortunately, 11 pilgrims from the region tragically passed away due to heatstroke during the pilgrimage, according to officials.

While some pilgrims expressed concerns over the arrangements, labelling them as“poor”, Hajj officials defended the arrangements, saying that facilities were better compared to the previous year, with accommodation within 400 meters of Masjid Nabvi (SAW) in Madinah and an improvement in hotel quality. They said the scorching heat on Arafat day and traffic congestion in the Mashair region posed challenges during Hajj 2024.

The HCoI has also released a draft of the Hajj 2025 guidelines, including a key modification extending the age limit for companions.

Under the revised policy, companions in the age bracket of 60 to 65 are now eligible to apply for Hajj 2025, provided they are a spouse, sibling, or child of a pilgrim aged 65 or above.

All other companions must still fall within the age group of 18 to 60 years, according to the specified date set by the HCoI. Previously, the policy required companions and“Mehram” (for female pilgrims) accompanying pilgrims aged 65 or above between 18 and 60 years.

The policy also allows repeaters to be companions for lady pilgrims aged 65 or above, including Ladies Without Mehram (LWM), subject to payment of additional charges. Companions for LWM pilgrims must be female and between the ages of 45 to 60 years.

The policy maintains the allocation of Hajj seats, with 70% reserved for the HCoI and 30% allocated to Haj Group Organisers (HGOs).