Mauritania Approves Green Hydrogen Legal Framework

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – On Monday evening (9), Mauritania's National Assembly in capital Nouakchott approved the green hydrogen regulatory framework. This framework outlines the rules, prospects, and goals for generating from sources for green hydrogen production. The aim is for the country to leverage this framework to attract and international support, train workers, and create jobs in the sector in the years ahead.

As reported by Mauritanian state news agency AMI, Energy and Mohamed Ould Mohamed Maoulainine Ould Khaled explained during the National Assembly session that the country has great potential in renewable energy generation and“vast areas” for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives, adding that the country's geographical location also gives it an advantage to export energy to other African countries.

Mauritania, an Arab country in North Africa, is connected to an electricity grid with other countries in the continent and could export surplus energy through this system, according to the government's assessment.

The minister pointed out that the preparation of the Green Hydrogen Code is the first step in establishing regulations for industrial activities related to fuel production and gaining the confidence of international investors. Meanwhile, lawmakers have requested the government to hold a workshop to educate them on the topic and emphasized the need to train individuals to implement the projects and create jobs in the sector, especially for young people.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced from renewable sources such as hydroelectric, solar, and wind energy. Hydrogen used for energy generation can be sourced from other energy sources, but in such cases, it is not considered green. It can be blue if derived from natural gas, brown or black if originating from coal, purple or pink if the source is nuclear, or even white if it is naturally captured from the Earth's crust.

Read more:

Tunisia devises strategy for green hydrogen

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Marco Longari/AFP

The post Mauritania approves green hydrogen legal framework appeared first on ANBA News Agency .