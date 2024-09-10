Jordan's Ambassador To Austria Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ambassador Mohammad Samir Hindawi presented his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday as Jordan's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Austria.



During a ceremony at the Hofburg Presidential Palace in Vienna, Hindawi extended the greetings of King Abdullah to President Van der Bellen and expressed wishes for continued prosperity and progress for the Austrian people, according to a Foreign statement.

The Austrian president commended the King's leadership and highlighted the enduring relationship between Jordan and Austria. He also reaffirmed Austria's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties and expressed hope for expanded cooperation across various fields.























