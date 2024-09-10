Everglade Consulting Funding Alert: Cancer Moonshot And The ARPA-H Cancer Funding Landscape

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) By Hanna Greenblott, Senior Consultant

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with incredible scientific progress, cancer remains the second highest leading cause of death in the United States (U.S.) and one of the highest causes of death worldwide. To accelerate and bolster the great innovations made in therapeutics, diagnostics, and patient care, the Biden-Harris administration has reignited the Cancer Moonshot initiative. This program, introduced by then-Vice in 2016, is vigorously dedicated to reducing the fatality of cancer diagnoses, improving the lives of people living with cancer, and effectively eradicating cancer as we know it today.

As part of the Cancer Moonshot mission, the Biden-Harris administration has offered funding opportunities for programs developing tools for cancer prevention, screening, and other innovations in cancer therapeutics and diagnostics. The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) in particular has published funding opportunity solicitations seeking advancements in cancer research.

Most notably, ARPA-H unveiled the Platform Optimizing SynBio for Early Intervention and Detection in Oncology (POSEIDON) initiative. This program aims to drastically shift the current landscape of cancer detection through innovative, synthetic biology-based approaches. The program is designed to develop over-the-counter Multi-Cancer-Early Detection (MCED) tests that could identify over 30 types of solid tumors at Stage I, thereby increasing the likelihood of effective treatment and survival. Leveraging the latest advancements in synthetic biology for sensor and synthetic reporter designs, POSEIDON aims to create cost-effective, accessible, and accurate testing methods that could fundamentally alter cancer care and prevention.

In addition to POSEIDON, several of ARPA-H's Innovative Solutions Opening (ISO) focus areas highlight the federal government's interest in cancer-specific programs. For instance, the Health Science Futures (HSF) ISO is currently seeking innovative research programs that enable revolutionary advances in medicine and healthcare. HSF is looking to fund programs that are developing breakthrough technologies, transformative tools, platform systems, and other revolutionary technologies. The HSF ISO specifically highlights a desire to fund cancer programs that fit the aforementioned areas of interest. Solution summary submissions are due by March 3, 2025.

Cancer programs can also seek funding through ARPA-H's Proactive Health Office (PHO). This funding opportunity is designed for programs that are developing solutions to improve the health span and health outcomes of Americans prior to the onset of disease and/or the development of diminished quality of life from illness. PHO areas of interest include novel prevention, detection, and prophylactic treatment methods; population-level approaches to increase the adoption of prevention and wellness behaviors; and system innovation for the delivery of proactive health outcomes. By funding programs that feature these areas of interest, PHO seeks to develop proactive health safety measures that greatly improve the lives of Americans. PHO is soliciting solution summaries until March 3, 2025.

The Scalable Solutions Office (SSO) at ARPA-H has put out a call for solution summaries for projects, including those with a cancer-driven focus, that endeavor to improve the scalability and affordability of health care solutions, bridge gaps in underserved areas, and extend remote access to expertise by developing location-specific interventions, telemedicine solutions, and mobile health clinics. SSO encourages submissions that focus on rapid innovation and the use of partnerships, as well as flexible distribution networks and streamlined manufacturing processes. Similarly, solution summaries for this solicitation are due March 3, 2025.

