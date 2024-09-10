Russians Drop Three Guided Aerial Bombs On Sumy Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three guided aerial bombs exploded in a village in the Sumy community.

The Sumy City Council said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary information, three guided aerial bombs exploded in a village of the community in the vicinity of an agricultural enterprise. No casualties have been reported,” the post says.

It is noted that minor damage was caused to outbuildings and agricultural machinery. The company's personnel promptly extinguished the fire, which had originated in dry grass in an adjacent field.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked border communities of the Sumy region 11 times at night and in the morning of September 10. As many as 25 explosions were recorded.

Photo: Sumy City Council