Earthsoft Releases Bp Australia Data Governance Case Study

Advanced EDMS and LIMS integration demonstrates improvements in quality and efficiency using digitized data workflows

- EarthSoft Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EarthSoft announces the release of a compelling new data governance case study in Australia with bp and ALS , the result of several years' effort between the three companies.bp sponsored and contributed to a series of design sessions, followed by multiple months of development effort, which resulted in a complete digital workflow from task planning to field data collection, through the lab, and to bp Energy and its staff. The result of the work was referred to as“ground-breaking” by bp management, and the resulting cost savings and productivity gains were significant.The EQuIS digital workflow is based on data governance principles of data availability and quality. Better data governance requires automated workflows wherever possible. The new workflow addresses all the digital exchanges typically occurring between a sampling company, a laboratory, and a large industrial entity like bp. A new, completely digital workflow replaced earlier manual or partly automated transactions with fully automated digital exchanges, increasing quality and efficiency.The companies integrated EQuIS applications and the ALS GEL Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), providing multiple significant benefits. EQuIS CoCs (eCoCs) are created electronically and sent to the GEL LIMS to generate, check, secure, audit, certify, and“unpack” the eCoCs, add test data, check for completeness and correctness, and return electronic data back to EQuIS.With bp's help and sponsorship, EarthSoft and ALS demonstrated the entirely digital sample workflow with the EQuIS and ALS' GEL LIMS software, from project planning to sample collection, analytical testing, and reporting. bp confirmed that the digital workflow offered significant, measurable cost savings. This new, fully digital and automated workflow significantly improved both quality and productivity without additional staff.EarthSoft is releasing the digital workflow designs to Business Partner labs and consultants and urges rapid adoption to realize the maximum economic gains from these innovative new developments. Ask your laboratories and consultants for digital EQuIS workflows.Read the entire case study article for greater details and to learn more about EQuIS data governance and the EQuIS digital data workflow. Read: EarthSoft and ALS Provide Advanced Integration of EDMS and LIMS for bp.

