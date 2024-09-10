Omni One, Virtuix's Full-Body VR Gaming System, Launches Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omni One , the full-body VR gaming system from Virtuix, launches today for consumers: preorder units are out, and open orders are now available.Omni One provides a next-level, all-in-one immersive experience for VR gaming. Featuring an innovative 360-degree treadmill, Omni One invites players to experience virtual worlds like never before. Patrol the streets of enemy-infested cities, survive heart-pounding boss battles, or explore exotic locales while unraveling elaborate mysteries. Physically walk, run, jump, and crouch through favorite games of all genres from an awe-inspiring new dimension.Omni One comes with everything you need including a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset along with the treadmill and overshoes with sensors for tracking movement. Assembly and disassembly take minutes, and the system's wheels make it easy to move and stow away as necessary. Forget dedicating an entire room to a VR setup; Omni One offers a convenient portal to other worlds whenever desired.The 50+ titles coming to Omni One have been specifically optimized with this movement in mind, like Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Sniper Elite VR, Amid Evil, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, and Ilysia. Play exclusive titles developed by Virtuix to take full advantage of the hardware, like competitive multiplayer shooter Elite Force and co-op zombie wave shooter Dead Zone. Or, connect Omni One to a VR-capable PC and play thousands of titles.Following the successful shipment of hundreds of beta units and receiving enthusiastic feedback from early users, Virtuix is pleased to conclude its preorder phase, having secured over 3,000 preorders. Preorders begin shipping today on a first-come, first-served basis. Given Omni One's greater-than-expected demand, customers purchasing today, either buying outright or with the monthly payment plan option, can expect to receive their Omni One system starting in January 2025.“Bringing full-body VR to homes has always been our mission, and we're beyond grateful to our beta community and the thousands of preorder customers for sharing our vision,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix.“When you play on Omni One and experience how much the system's freedom of movement immerses you in the game, you will never look the same at traditional ways of gaming.”Omni One is available now for purchase for $2,595, with monthly payment plans starting at $90. To stay updated on all things Omni One and to learn more about the launch, visit virtuix .About Virtuix:Virtuix Inc. is the developer of“Omni,” the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that enable players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of VR gaming, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Virtuix has raised more than $40 million from individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit .

