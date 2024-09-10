The Lost Generation: Brazil’S Youth Neither Studies Nor Works

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil, nearly one in four young adults aged 25-34 is neither working nor studying. This alarming statistic comes from the OECD's Education at a Glance 2024 report.



The situation has improved slightly since 2016, dropping from 29.4% to 24%. However, it remains significantly higher than the OCDE average of 13.8%.



These "NEETs" (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) face numerous challenges. The need to work often forces them to abandon education.



For women, pregnancy and domestic responsibilities are major factors. This gender disparity extends into the workforce, where women earn less despite higher education levels.



Brazil's aging population adds urgency to the issue. The country must increase worker productivity to offset rising social costs.







Improving basic education quality is crucial. Brazil consistently ranks low in international education assessments like PISA.



Expanding technical and vocational education could help. Only 10% of Brazilian students pursue technical courses, compared to 68% in Finland and 49% in Germany. The recent high school reform aims to address this gap.



Income inequality is stark. In Brazil, 59% of adults without a high school diploma earn half or less of the median income.



This drops to 19% for those with tertiary education. OECD averages are 28% and 10%, respectively. Higher education in Brazil is predominantly private, with 81% of students in private institutions.



This contrasts sharply with OECD countries, where 63% attend public universities. International student mobility is also lacking in Brazil, unlike OECD nations.



Addressing these issues is crucial for Brazil's economic future. Improving education quality, expanding vocational options, and reducing gender disparities are key steps.



The country must act decisively to unlock the potential of its youth and secure long-term prosperity.

