Outgoing Pres. Of 78Th UNGA Calls For Fulfilling Sdgs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The outgoing General Assembly President Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago said his presidency of the 78th session was eventful, noting that it brought urgency fulfilling the Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs).

At his final press conference, Monday, Francis stated the results of the three High-Level Meetings on three-health related issues, affirming that they placed and people-centered care "at the very center of the international agenda".

The outgoing president highlighted to the global consensus on the need to "reform the global financial architecture during the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development, essential to matching the SDGs for 2030 with all necessary sources.

Francis mentioned the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Assembly's first-ever Sustainability week, where it discuss global issues on tourism, energy, and debt.

With the recent escalation in the Middle East, as the Assembly resumed its 10th Emergency Special Session and approving three resolutions: protection of civilians, calling for a ceasefire, and recognizing Palestine's qualification for UN membership, "It is time for the violence in Gaza to stop," he stressed.

Dennis Francis expressed optimism quoted "I'm bullish on the UN... we have the will, and we have the capacity and determination to do what is necessary."

Former Prime Minister of Cameroon Philemon Yang, will chair the 79th session of the United Nations Assembly and the annual High-Level General Debate, on September 24 (end)

