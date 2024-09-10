Egypt's Foreign Minister, Sudanese Counterpart, Discuss Sudan Crisis

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty received his Sudanese counterpart, Hussein Awad, on Monday at the of Foreign Affairs in Cairo for a session of talks focusing on the ongoing crisis in Sudan and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Minister Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's participation in the Geneva meetings on Sudan, outlining Egypt's assessment of the progress made and the efforts to find a solution to the crisis.

He reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The two sides also discussed the agenda items related to Sudan for the upcoming Arab League meeting on Tuesday.

Abdelatty also listened to Awad's assessment of various international and regional efforts to resolve the crisis. The two discussed issues related to bilateral relations, and Abdelatty underscored Egypt's commitment to facilitating the situation for Sudanese citizens in Egypt, until the crisis ends and they can safely return to their country. Awad expressed his gratitude for Egypt's efforts.



