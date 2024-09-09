The Power Of Disruption On Your Path To Success

(MENAFN- 3BL) Register Here

A meningitis outbreak in an under-served neighborhood left Sylvia Acevedo's family forever altered. As she struggled in the aftermath of loss, young Sylvia was at a crossroads. Joining the Brownies transformed her life. Through the Girl Scouts, she found empowerment as her love of numbers and science was nurtured and she learned how to take control of her world.

Sylvia became one of the first Hispanics to with a master's degree in engineering from Stanford University. She went on to become a rocket scientist.

The path to success is rarely smooth. Sylvia's was filled with humbling experiences, stumbles, and invaluable lessons. Hear Sylvia's remarkable journey from the dirt streets of New Mexico to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the executive ranks of technology leaders including Apple, Dell, and IBM.

Join PNC for this special Hispanic Heritage Month event and hear about Sylvia's experience in technology, entrepreneurship, Girl Scouts, STEM, innovation, leadership and the pursuit of excellence.

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

1–2 PM ET | 12 CT | 11 MT | 10 PT

Presenter

Sylvia Acevedo

Rocket Scientist

Former CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA

Sylvia Acevedo is an eminent leader who has made an enduring impact across diverse industries, excelling in both corporate and public sectors as a pioneering trailblazer.

Beginning her career as a rocket scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Sylvia's journey took her through executive roles at renowned companies such as Apple, Autodesk, Dell, and IBM. From 2016 to 2020, she was the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA, modernizing the organization with over 146 new badges and programs in STEM, outdoors, entrepreneurship, and civics. Under her leadership, over 1 million STEM badges were earned by girls across diverse communities.

Sylvia authored the bestselling memoir, 'Path to the Stars: My Journey from Girl Scout to Rocket Scientist,' promoting perseverance and self-determination.

She holds a bachelor's degree with Honors in Industrial Engineering from New Mexico State University and a master's engineering graduate degree from Stanford University, where she was one of the first Hispanics, to earn such a degree. Sylvia was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Washington College, and in 2022, Duke University awarded her an Honorary Doctorate of Science.

Opening Remarks

Luisa Gaviño-Martinez

PNC Commercial Banking

Austin Market Leader

Luisa Gaviño-Martinez is a Commercial Banking Market Leader with PNC. She is a financial services industry veteran, serving the local community for over 20 years. In her current role, Luisa oversees the Commercial Banking team which serves businesses in Central Texas with revenues between $5 million and $50 million. The team delivers PNC's full suite of services and provides insight into the technologies, products, and processes that support customers' financial priorities.

Luisa holds a B.A. in Sociology and in U.S. Latino Studies and an M.A. in Organizational Studies from Stanford University. She is a graduate of Leadership Austin, Hispanic Austin Leadership & Wells Fargo Latino Leaders Program. Luisa has held various leadership roles within the Austin community including serving on the board of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, Girl Scouts of Central Texas, El Buen Samaritano, Peoplefund, Economic Growth Business Incubator (EGBI) and the Hispanic Women's Network of Texas (HWNT Austin). She also currently serves as Treasurer of PNC's Austin Latino EBRG and is a member of the regional D&I Council.

Luisa is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico. She is married to Carlos Martinez who is a native Texan and also a Stanford grad. They have 2 children, Tyler, 15, and Akano,13. The family enjoys going to the movies and traveling together.

Moderator

JP Ramirez

PNC Client & Community Relations Director

Houston Market

JP Ramirez is the Client & Community Relations Director for PNC in Houston. In this role, JP oversees the PNC's marketing, branding and philanthropic efforts while leading the Client and Community Relations team across Greater Houston. JP has over 17 years of marketing, sponsorship, and community engagement experience in financial services. Previously, JP was the Marketing Director for Northern Trust in Houston, where he also served as marketing team leader for the Texas region.

JP serves on the board of Children's Museum Houston and Discovery Green Conservancy, a 12-acre park in the middle of Downtown Houston created by a public-private partnership.

JP has previously served as the Chapter Leader and Board Member for the Beverly Hills Literary Society. He also served on the board of St. Barnabas Senior Services in Los Angeles, which serves a diverse community of older adults to Live Well, Feel Well and Age Well in the community. In 2022, JP was a member of the American Heart Association Houston's Leaders for Life program in support of the Houston Heart Ball.

JP earned his B.S. in management from National University in San Diego and his certificate in Digital Marketing from UCLA Extension in Los Angeles.

JP and his partner Chris live in the Woodcrest neighborhood near Memorial Park in Houston since 2021. When not working they enjoy spending time at Houston's incredible parks, bike trails and cultural institutions.

Closing Remarks

Fidelma Leonor Fariñas-Cobas

Senior Vice President

Head of PNC Private Bank Multinational Client Strategy

Fidelma Leonor Fariñas-Cobas is a senior vice president and Head of Multinational Client Strategy for PNC Private Bank, Hawthorn. She oversees a team of professionals that support clients with multinational concerns ranging from foreign business ownership to pre-immigration planning and estate planning across global tax jurisdictions.

Through Fidelma's leadership and commitment, she helps ensure PNC's clients benefit from a full complement of banking and investment solutions. Alongside her cross-disciplinary team, they deliver investment, trust, financial planning, and private banking services to support their clients' growth through every stage of their global business and personal financial goals. She previously served as Market Leader for the Miami International Private Bank office.

Prior to joining PNC, Fidelma was a senior investment consultant at City National Rochdale. In that role, she engaged independent advisors in the South Florida and Puerto Rico markets in the analysis, design, and implementation of customized portfolios for their high-net-worth investors.

Fidelma graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and literature of Latin America from Harvard University and with a Master of Business Administration degree in international finance from The University of Miami.

She is passionate about working with students in her community and volunteers at schools to educate students about careers in the financial services industry. She is active with the Harvard Club, conducting alumni-interviews for undergraduate candidates, and volunteers as a cantor at St. Agnes Catholic Church.