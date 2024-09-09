GCC Ministerial Council Reaffirm Solidarity With Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministerial Council of the GCC affirmed during its 161st concluding session on Monday the support for the Palestinian people amid the current developments in Gaza and its surroundings.

In its final communique, the Ministerial Council condemned the continued aggression by the forces against Gaza Strip and the targeting of Palestinian civilians, demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to the Israeli military operations, and ensuring the secure delivery of all humanitarian and relief aid and basic needs to the residents of Gaza.

On another front, the Ministerial Council confirmed that the Al-Durra field lies entirely within Kuwait's maritime area, with joint ownership of natural resources in the divided submerged zone shared between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Both countries have exclusive rights to exploit these resources in accordance with international law and existing agreements.

The Council firmly rejected any claims of rights by any other party regarding this field or the submerged area adjacent to the divided area, demarcated between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait.

The Ministerial Council called on Iraq to resume meetings of the legal technical teams concerned with demarcating borders beyond boundary marker 162.

It also urged Iraq to respond to Kuwait's request to resume meetings of the Kuwait-Iraq Joint Committee to regulate maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah.

The Ministerial Council affirmed its support for Security Council Resolution 2732 (2024) and emphasized the need for continued Security Council oversight on the humanitarian issues of prisoners, missing persons, and Kuwaiti property, including national archives, as outlined in Resolution 2107 (2013)

Furthermore, the Ministerial Council welcomed the State of Kuwait's hosting of the "Dushanbe International Conference" on strengthening international counter terrorism cooperation and building agile border security mechanisms, scheduled to be held on November 4-5, 2024, in Kuwait.

The Ministerial Council expressed the concerns of the GCC regarding the serious recent developments in military escalation in the Middle East and their negative impact on regional security and stability, emphasizing the importance of immediate de-escalation to maintain the security and stability of the region.

The final statement of the GCC Ministerial Council reaffirmed its commitment to addressing key issues in Iran, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Lebanon, and Afghanistan, with the aim of achieving lasting stability in the region. (end)

