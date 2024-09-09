Netsuite Introduces New AI-Powered Project Management Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro helps project managers take advantage of AI and user experience innovations to anticipate risk,

accelerate planning, and increase productivity

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SuiteWorld

--

Oracle NetSuite

today announced plans to deliver a new AI-powered extension to its project management solution, NetSuite SuiteProjects. NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro – previously called NetSuite OpenAir – includes a new user experience and advanced capabilities that will help organizations reach their goals more quickly and efficiently by helping them reduce risk, optimize resource allocation, increase productivity and profitability, and scale operations.

"As businesses expand, their needs become more complex, and projects require more intentional monitoring and resourcing to maintain project profitability and meet key milestones," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro enables project-based businesses to take advantage of the latest advancements in AI to improve the speed of workflows and increase efficiency by automating staffing, scheduling, budget tracking, and billing."

NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro provides a complete service delivery-focused solution that applies new AI-powered capabilities to help customers monitor the health of projects and accelerate project planning. With NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro, project managers can take advantage of:



AI-powered project risk analysis: Helps customers monitor the health of projects, anticipate and mitigate issues, and prevent delays by proactively calculating and analyzing project risks based on historical data and key metrics.

AI-powered staffing recommendations: Help customers accelerate project planning, improve resource allocation, and increase project efficiency by matching projects with the right talent and available skills upon project creation.

Oracle Redwood user experience enhancements: Help customers increase productivity and improve the user experience with global search, role-specific and actionable task lists, and a visually engaging home page for key metrics, KPIs, and charts. All-in-one package with per-user pricing: Helps customers expand access to NetSuite, reduce costs, and align usage with business growth by providing a complete project-focused solution and per-user pricing.

NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro expands upon the capabilities of NetSuite SuiteProjects, a professional services automation (PSA) solution embedded in NetSuite ERP that supports the project delivery lifecycle and enables growing services businesses to manage project planning, staffing, billing, and reporting and increase the speed and profitability of operations.

As a business grows and becomes more complex, NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro, an advanced PSA solution, optimizes the entire project delivery lifecycle including AI and automation designed to maximize project efficiency.

Availability

NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro enhancements are planned to be available within the next 12 months. Current OpenAir customers will automatically experience the benefits of SuiteProjects Pro.

Get all the latest updates from SuiteWorld by registering for SuiteWorld On Air: netsuitesuiteworld/onair . By registering, attendees will have access to keynotes, sessions, and demos. Learn more about how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite to improve productivity and drive growth.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 40,000 customers in 219 countries and dependent territories.

