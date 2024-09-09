عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sweden Announces New Ukraine Aid Pack Of Almost €400M

Sweden Announces New Ukraine Aid Pack Of Almost €400M


9/9/2024 3:09:45 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson presented on Monday during a press briefing the country's latest support package for Ukraine, worth 4.5 billion Swedish Kronas (approximately €393 million), Azernews reports.

In a press release posted on the Swedish government's website, it was detailed that the 17th aid package to Kiev would include "three major procurements of materiel of particular priority," more specifically ammunition, camouflage equipment, and small flying drones. Stockholm stressed that this time around it is focusing on "production" rather than "donation."

The package will also encompass ground combat military equipment, marine equipment, as well as financial donations worth 700 million Swedish Kronas.

MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108653704


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search