Sweden Announces New Ukraine Aid Pack Of Almost €400M
Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson presented on Monday during a
press briefing the country's latest support package for Ukraine,
worth 4.5 billion Swedish Kronas (approximately €393 million),
In a press release posted on the Swedish government's website,
it was detailed that the 17th aid package to Kiev would include
"three major procurements of materiel of particular priority," more
specifically ammunition, camouflage equipment, and small flying
drones. Stockholm stressed that this time around it is focusing on
"production" rather than "donation."
The package will also encompass ground combat military
equipment, marine equipment, as well as financial donations worth
700 million Swedish Kronas.
