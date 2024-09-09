Iran’S Strategic Revamp Of M60 Tanks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On September 1st, Iran unveiled the Soleiman-402, a modernized version of the American M-60 tank, signaling a major step in military ingenuity.



Led by Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi, this event marked the transformation of some of the 150 remaining tanks from the original 400 purchased during the Shah's era.



In addition, this modernization aims to bridge the gap between an aging fleet and modern warfare requirements.



The improvements include enhanced mobility and protection, with the addition of new communication systems and an upgraded fire control system.



Visually, the tank now features additional armor, including explosive reactive armor (ERA ) on both the hull and turret. It also has a new, less conspicuous commander's cupola with advanced vision capabilities.







A notable upgrade is the electro-optical countermeasures system that mirrors the Russian Shtora-1, capable of neutralizing infrared-guided missiles.



The tank also features a remotely operated turret with a 12.7 mm machine gun equipped with optical systems for day and night operations.



Despite the aesthetic modifications to the cannon and the addition of modern electronics, the fundamental structure remains largely unchanged. The powertrain, in particular, has not seen significant alterations.



This project illustrates Iran 's focus on maximizing existing resources to enhance its military capabilities, demonstrating a pragmatic approach to modern warfare technology.



Iran's initiative to upgrade the M-60 tanks is part of a broader strategy to sustain its defensive capabilities cost-effectively.



By leveraging older models and applying technological enhancements, Iran aims to meet current operational demands.



This reflects a global trend where nations adapt legacy military assets to contemporary tactical contexts.

