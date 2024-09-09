Truworth Wellness Expands in Jaipur, Fueling Growth in Health-Tech

(MENAFN- themediamarketing) India – 6th September, 2024: Truworth Wellness, a leading corporate health and wellness benefits provider, is expanding its presence in Jaipur with the addition of over 60 tech professionals. This move strengthens the company's commitment to simplifying India's healthcare ecosystem through innovative technology. Additionally, Truworth Wellness plans to expand its teams across Business Development, Operations, Data Science, Product, and Technology departments in key cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi over the next 6-8 months. With a current strength of 400 employees, this expansion will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative wellness solutions.



Truworth Wellness, serving over 1 million end-users and revenue exceeding INR 100 crore, is experiencing rapid growth and anticipates 260% YoY expansion, affirming the company’s disruptive impact in the corporate wellness market.



The company's Jaipur expansion will focus on key tech roles, including Software Developers, Product Managers, Engineering Managers, DevOps Engineers, Product Designers, Data Analysts, and Data Scientists. Leveraging a cutting-edge tech stack comprising NodeJS, React Native, ReactJS, NextJS, Typescript, Python, Kubernetes,Docker, SQL, MongoDB, Redis, and distributed event-driven microservices on AWS and GCP, Truworth Wellness offers a unique opportunity for professionals to work in one of Jaipur's top product companies. This allows professionals to tackle real engineering challenges and make a significant impact in the industry. Professionals will also get a chance to leverage AI innovations like LLMs (Large Language Models) and RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) to streamline manual processes and enhance the user experience of the Wellness Corner app, a key offering from Truworth Wellness.



"We are thrilled to be expanding our team in Jaipur. This city is brimming with talented individuals who share our passion for transforming healthcare through technology," said Rohit Mundra, Co-Founder & Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), Truworth Wellness. "Many mid to senior-level tech professionals prefer working in a product company rather than a service company, focusing on solving complex engineering problems instead of merely delivering client products. At Truworth Wellness, professionals will have on-the-job learning opportunities to address engineering challenges such as optimizing healthcare transaction workflows, building and scaling distributed systems for high traffic, and shortening go-to-market time efficiently. We're excited to welcome new members to the Truworth family.”





