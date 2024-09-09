Surging Demand For Industrial Space In Chile’S Urban Areas

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the last six years, industrial land in Chile has expanded by 83%. What started as 10,838 ha in 2017 has now nearly doubled, reaching close to 20,000 ha.



This growth primarily stems from the rise of industrial parks and warehouse districts, spurred by e-commerce's peak in 2021.



In addition, Javiera Basso, head of advisory and valuation at JLL, attributes this surge to the sector's robust development.



As flourished, areas like Colina and Lampa evolved from peripheral sites into industrial hubs. Originally agricultural, these regions have now been woven into Santiago's urban fabric.



By the end of 2023, Colina led with 41 million square meters of industrial land. Lampa followed with 36 million square meters, and Pudahuel recorded 24 million square meters.







These areas represent the core of Santiago 's industrial expansion. However, the industry faces challenges, as vacancy rates in metropolitan industrial parks have risen.



The first half of 2024 saw these rates increase from 3.2% to 4.7%. This rise signals a shift in the market, despite the sector's overall growth.



This transformation in land use reflects the profound influence of digital commerce on urban development. As Chile adapts, this trend offers insights into broader economic shifts and planning strategies.

