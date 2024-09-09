France Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029: Sales Of Mini- And Compact Excavators And Loaders Surge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Crawler Excavator - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France's Crawler Excavator Market was estimated at 17,046 units in 2023, and is expected to reach 19,881 units by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 2.6%. The rise in public infrastructure, mining, and projects in France drives the sales of crawler excavators. In 2023, mini-size excavators had the largest market share in the French crawler excavator market due to their versatile use in the construction and mining industries. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Sales of mini- and compact excavators and loaders increased in 2023. For instance, SANY 2.6-ton mini excavators were among the most popular selling equipment in the French market in 2023.

The French housing market witnessed a sharp decline in 2023 due to the following reasons:



Rising Interest Rate & Complex real estate loan application



High inflation hampering home buyer's budget.

Growing building material costs impact the construction companies' and contractors' margins.

France is increasing its focus on industrial decarbonization. Construction equipment manufacturers in the French market are launching electric construction equipment.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has delivered its first electric excavator, EC230, for a construction project in the Yvelines region.

By partnering with Novum Tech, Kubota launches into electric retrofit of mini excavators U27-4 and KX019-4 models.

Takeuchi also introduced an electric mini excavator, TB20e, to the French market.

OEMs in the French market focus on local presence to provide better customer service.

SANY Group started its subsidiary in the French market in 2023. The company plans to distribute and service customers in France directly.

Liebherr also opens its new distribution branch in Paris to provide better service to its local customers.

XCMG is also increasing its local distribution number to provide better sales and service to customers in 2023. In February 2023, Hitachi Construction Machinery announced its acquisition of the French Hitachi dealer Cobemat SAS. This news signifies HCME's ambition to expand its sales and rental network in France. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Growing Demand for Mini Excavators

Demand for mini crawler excavators is growing in agriculture, forestry, and material handling waste management industries.

Construction companies are nowadays more attracted to purchasing compact excavators because they can operate in varied areas and are equipped with different technology attachments. The demand for mini & small excavators is expected to be supported by the French government's plan to invest over USD 42 billion in various green infrastructure projects in 2024. Surge in Demand for Demolition Excavators in the French Crawler Excavator Market The French government is investing in various renovation and rebuilding projects nationwide. Several aged infrastructures are demolished for renovation purposes, prompting the use of demolition excavators in the French crawler excavator market. Crawler excavators with high durability are used for demolition. High-durable equipment can withstand demolition projects. Also, Hitachi Construction Machinery in Europe sells crawler excavators designed solely for demolition. Investments in the Grand Paris Express Project & Olympics 2024

The French government is expected to increase its investment in sports facilities to promote sports in the country. By the beginning of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, the government planned to invest USD 200 million in building 5,000 new sports facilities.

The government aimed to build 1,000 multi-sports athletic complexes, 500 tennis courts, and 500 basketball courts by 2024. The investment is also directed at improving public infrastructure facilities and hotels, which are mainly used for accommodating international athletes and media personnel delegations. Rise in Infrastructure & Public Transit Projects

The French government planned to invest USD 270.4 million in the construction of cycle lanes in 2023. USD 216.3 million was allocated for infrastructure, and USD 54.1 million for cycle parking spaces. The project aims to increase the number of cycle lanes, maintain existing lanes, and improve cycle routes. In 2024, the French government plans to invest USD 2.6 billion in improving hospital facilities, investing in e-health, and renovating residential care and medical centers across the country. The investment is projected to support the growth of the French crawler excavator market. INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS Government Regulations Against Fossil Fuel Extraction

The French government has taken decisive steps to eliminate carbon emissions by 2040. It is one of the few countries that passed laws to ban the extraction of fossil fuels in all its constituent territories by 2040.

The law also prohibits awarding new permits and renewing existing permits of oil & gas extraction companies. The French government focuses on reducing coal extraction to decrease dependency on fossil fuels. By choosing alternate energy sources, it aims to reduce fossil fuel use by 40%. Declining Real Estate Industry in France

The new housing sector in France worsened at the end of September 2023. According to the General Council for the Environment and Sustainable Development statistics, home sales were down by 20% by October 2023. The annual housing demand will fall to 287,000 units in 2023, compared to over 350,000 units in 2022. The Non-Residential sector witnessed a sharp decline of 17.4% from January to September 2023 compared to the same time in 2022. New house construction falls sharply in all the major regions in France. VENDOR LANDSCAPE Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Liebherr

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

SANY

Kobelco Hyundai Construction Equipment Other Prominent Vendors

Yanmar

Wacker Neuson

Takeuchi Manufacturing

Kubota

Bobcat

Mecalac SENNEBOGEN Distributor Profiles

M3

Avlo Group

COBEMAT

Mini BTP

SODINEG

Blanchard BTP Bouchard Manutention

Segmentation by Crawler Excavator



Size

Mini Excavator

Small Excavator

Medium Excavator

Large Excavator

Gross Power

Less Than 60 HP

60 HP -100 HP

101 HP-200 HP Above 200 HP

Segmentation by End Users



Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Forestry Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

