Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2024: FPT Telecom, VNPT And Viettel IDC Contribute To Around 70% Of The IT Load Capacity In The Market
The Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 125 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 235 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.09%.
Vietnam has around 26 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards.
The Vietnam data center colocation market has the presence of several data center operators such as FPT Telecom, Viettel IDC, CMC Telecom, VNPT, VNTT, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres that stand as prominent colocation service providers in Vietnam. FPT Telecom, VNPT, and Viettel IDC contribute to around 70% of the IT load capacity in the market.
This report provides a transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
REPORT SCOPE
Market size is available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks. Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %. An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Vietnam regarding core and shell area, power, and rack and a comparison between APAC countries. The study of the existing Vietnam data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. An analysis of Vietnam's current and future colocation demand by several industries. Study on sustainability status in the region Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region. Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam Facilities Covered (Existing): 26 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13 Coverage: 4 locations Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data Center Colocation Market in the Vietnam Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends. An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Vietnam data center colocation industry. Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
Existing Operators
Viettel IDC FPT Telecom CMC Telecom Edge Centres ST Telemedia Global Data Centres VNPT HTC Telecom International (EcoDC) VNTT Other Operators
New Operators
Epsilon Telecommunications Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon) Infracrowd Capital NTT DATA
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
How much MW of IT power capacity will Vietnam utilize by 2029? What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Vietnam? Who are the new entrants in the Vietnam data center industry? What factors are driving the Vietnam data center colocation market?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 51
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $125 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $235 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.0%
| Regions Covered
| Vietnam
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
6.2. Southeast Asia vs Vietnam Colocation Market Comparison
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by Utilized Area
7.3. Market by Utilized Racks
7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity
7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry
8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Vietnam
8.2. Sustainability Status in Vietnam
8.3. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Vietnam
8.4. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends in the Market
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
10.3. Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
