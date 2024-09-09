Venezuelan opposition candidate seeks asylum in Spain

(MENAFN) Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, a Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate, has left Venezuela and sought asylum in Spain, according to a statement from the Venezuelan issued on Saturday. The Venezuelan Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, revealed that Gonzalez Urrutia had been taking refuge at the Spanish embassy in Caracas for several days before formally applying for asylum from the Spanish government.



The move comes amidst a backdrop of troubles for Gonzalez Urrutia. On Monday, the Venezuelan attorney general's office requested an arrest warrant for him, which was promptly issued by a court in Caracas on the same day. Gonzalez Urrutia is facing serious charges in Venezuela, including usurpation of authority, forgery of documents, and incitement to defy the law.



The charges against him have been a point of contention, reflecting the broader political tensions in Venezuela. The Venezuelan government has accused Gonzalez Urrutia of various offenses related to his political activities and opposition stance, which has further fueled the conflict between the government and opposition figures.



Gonzalez Urrutia's departure and asylum application add to the ongoing political turbulence in Venezuela, where opposition leaders frequently face legal and political challenges. His move to Spain highlights the significant political and personal risks faced by those opposing the current government.

