Series of Israeli airstrikes on Syria result in over 14 deaths

(MENAFN) On Monday, a news agency reported that a series of Israeli air strikes overnight have resulted in significant casualties in Syria's central Hama province. According to the report, at least 14 individuals have been confirmed dead, with an additional 43 people as a result of the attacks. The air strikes targeted various locations within the province, causing considerable damage and loss of life.



The strikes, which occurred during the night, have raised concerns about the escalating conflict and its impact on civilian populations in the region. Emergency response teams are currently working to assist the wounded and assess the extent of the damage caused by the bombings. The high number of casualties underscores the severity of the attacks and their devastating effect on the local community.



The situation in Hama has become increasingly tense in recent months, with intermittent strikes and heightened military activity contributing to instability in the area. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, with calls for restraint and efforts to address the humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict.



As the region grapples with the aftermath of these latest air strikes, there is growing concern about the broader implications for regional security and civilian safety. The continued violence has exacerbated an already challenging situation, with ongoing efforts needed to provide aid and support to those affected by the recent escalation.

MENAFN09092024000045015839ID1108650878