Qatar Participates In Arab League Council Session

Cairo: Qatar participated in the 162nd session of the Arab League Council at the level of Permanent Delegates, held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo yesterday.

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the League of Arab States H E Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari led Qatar's delegation at the session.

Chaired by Yemen, the meeting's agenda covered a broad range of political, economic, social, legal, financial, and administrative topics, laying the groundwork for the upcoming 162nd ministerial-level session of the council, scheduled for Tuesday. A key focus of the discussions will be the Palestinian issue.