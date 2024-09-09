عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Participates In Arab League Council Session


9/9/2024 3:02:38 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar participated in the 162nd session of the Arab League Council at the level of Permanent Delegates, held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo yesterday.

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the League of Arab States H E Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari led Qatar's delegation at the session.

Chaired by Yemen, the meeting's agenda covered a broad range of political, economic, social, legal, financial, and administrative topics, laying the groundwork for the upcoming 162nd ministerial-level session of the council, scheduled for Tuesday. A key focus of the discussions will be the Palestinian issue.

MENAFN09092024000063011010ID1108650560


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search