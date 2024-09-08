Wahed Nazhand Secures First-Round Victory Over Czech Opponent

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Wahed Nazhand, an Afghan mixed martial artist based in Germany, defeated his opponent, Max Hendanagic from the Czech Republic, within the first round of their match.

The fight occurred on Saturday night, September 7, under Germany's“Octagon MMA” organization. Nizhand won by overcoming Hendanagic with a submission move early in the first round.

This win marks Nizhand's ninth career victory. Prior to this match, he had already achieved eight wins.

The Octagon World Organization's event on September 7 was held in Oberhausen, Germany, with 22 from various countries participating. Nizhand was the sole representative from Afghanistan in these competitions.

Nizhand's impressive performance adds to his growing list of achievements and highlights the rising prominence of Afghanistan's athletes on the international stage.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram