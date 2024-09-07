Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 40,939: Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Sept 8 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli on the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,939, Gaza-based authorities said in a statement, yesterday.

During the past 48 hours, the Israeli Zionist military killed 61 Palestinian people and wounded 162 others, bringing the total death toll to 40,939, and injuries to 94,616, since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last Oct, it added.

Yesterday, eight people were killed and 15 others injured, in the brutal Israeli targeting of the Halima al-Sa'diyya school, in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

The Zionist Defence Forces said in a statement that, it“carried out a precise strike on militants operating inside a Hamas command and control compound, embedded in the Halima al-Sa'diyya school.”

“The compound was used by Hamas to plan and carry out 'terrorist operations' against the Zionist troops and the regime of Israel,” the statement added.– NNN-WAFA