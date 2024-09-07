Chief Of Zelensky's Office, South African President's Advisor Discuss Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak during a phone call with the National Security Adviser to the President of the South African Republic, Sidney Mufamadi, discussed the implementation of the decisions approved at the inaugural Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

Yermak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"We discussed the next steps regarding the implementation of the decisions of the Peace Summit, as well as the implementation of the Peace Formula," Yermak noted.

Yermak also briefed the RSA official on the latest developments along the frontlines.

The parties discussed further cooperation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Yermak met with the U.S. delegation led by John Finer, deputy national security advisor under the White House national security advisor, Jake Sullivan.