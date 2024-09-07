Defense, Energy, Reconstruction: Zelensky Meets With Italian Ceos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky in the fields of the Amborosetti Forum in Italy met with representatives from over 30 leading Italian companies working in various fields to discuss cooperation with Ukrainian businesses.

This was reported by the president's press service , Ukrinform saw.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. The president emphasized the need not only to restore but also to build a qualitatively new and modern infrastructure.

“The reconstruction of Ukraine should include the introduction of innovative technologies and modern infrastructure,” Zelensky said.

The president noted that the Italian business community might be interested in cooperation with Ukraine, especially in the defense production, machine building as well as energy, aerospace, and IT industries.

“Zelensky thanked Italian entrepreneurs for developing their projects in Ukraine. He also commended the companies that provide Ukrainian partners with energy equipment, including in the form of humanitarian aid,” the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky arrived in Italy on September 6 to take part in the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio.