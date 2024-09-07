Manipur News: 1 Shot Dead In Sleep, 4 Killed In Firing In Jiribam Fresh Clashes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manipur news: Fresh violence erupted in the state on Saturday, killing five people in the Jiribam district, stated officials.

One person was shot dead in his sleep while four armed persons were killed in a subsequent exchange of fire, a police officer said, reported the PTI.

According to the report, entered the house of the person who lived alone in an isolated location around five kilo meters away from the district headquarters, and shot him dead in his sleep.

| Manipur unrest: All in state to remain closed on 7 September

Following the killing, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed men of the warring communities in the hills around seven kilo meters away from the district headquarters. The firing led to the deaths of four armed persons, including three hills-based militants, further added the officer, reported PTI.

| Manipur horror: CM Biren Singh condemns attacks, calls it 'act of terrorism'

Violence due to ethnic strife returned to Manipur , following a brief pause after the clashes broke out in May 2023. Earlier this week, the district experienced fresh arson when suspected "village volunteers" burned down an abandoned three-room house of a retired police officer in Jakuradhor, Borobekra police station area.

The PTI report further stated that Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (Pherzawl and Jiribam) has denied any involvement in the incident.

Hmar and Meitei agreement

The fresh clashes come despite an agreement between Meitei and Hmar communities to restore normalcy and 'prevent incidents of arson and firing'. The meeting which took place on August 1, 2024 at a CRPF facility in Assam's Cachar district, was facilitated by the Jiribam district administration. Assam Rifles, CRPF personnel, and other local tribal groups, also attended the meeting.