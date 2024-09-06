A Dialogue Between Arab And Brazilian Literatures

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Contemporary Arab literature is receiving special attention at the Research and Training Center of the Social Service of Commerce of São Paulo (Sesc-SP). In the event series“Literary Crossroads in the Global South: Brazil and Arab Countries,” a Brazilian writer is invited to read a work of Arab literature, fostering a dialogue between the analyzed and the work of the invited author. At the end of the reading, the guests and the audience participate in a discussion about the work.

To ANBA, the Research and Training Center of Sesc said that the idea to organize these meetings arose from the“current movement” of translating works from Arabic into Portuguese by Brazilian publishers such as Tabla, which publishes authors from the Middle East and North Africa in Brazil. In this event series, the Arab books read by the guests and translated into Brazilian Portuguese are part of Tabla's portfolio.

The second edition of the meeting series, From Gaza to Troy: Unspeakable Amidst Ruins, is scheduled for September 17. The session will foster a dialogue between the book Gaza: Terra de poesia [Gaza, land of poetry], an anthology organized by Muhammad Taysir, and Também guardamos pedras aqui [We also keep stones here] (Nós) by Luiza Romão, who will participate in the book reading. In her book, Luiza Romão offers a feminist reinterpretation of the Greek work The Iliad.

In November, the author of Gótico Nordestino (Alfaguara), Christiano Aguiar, will give a reading at the meeting, which will propose a dialogue with Baghdad Noir (edited by Samuel Shimon) and Marrakech Noir (edited by Yassin Adnan), both published in Brazil by Tabla. The date for this event is yet to be confirmed.

At each meeting, the work, the author, and its production context are presented by Arabic professors, researchers, and translators Jemima Alves and Felipe Benjamin Francisco. Participation is free, but registration is required.

Literary Crossroads in the Global South: Brazil and Arab Countries – Meeting II

From Gaza to Troy: Unspeakable Amidst Ruins

Research and Training Center of Sesc São Paulo

Rua Dr. Plínio Barreto, 285 – 4th Floor, Bela Vista, São Paulo-SP

Registration open until Sep. 17 or while spots are available

Tuesday (17), from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

