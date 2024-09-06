Stoltenberg Urges NATO Allies To Boost Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on NATO member countries to increase military support for Ukraine, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press in Norway, Stoltenberg emphasized that "Ukraine now needs more military support," and suggested that the quickest way to end the ongoing conflict with Russia is by supplying more weapons to Kyiv.

Stoltenberg underscored Ukraine's right to self-defense, stating that this right "does not end at the border" with Russia. He urged NATO allies to continue backing Ukraine in its efforts against Russian aggression.

Ukraine has been consistently appealing to its partners for additional modern weapons and long-range missiles to strengthen its defense capabilities. In response, Russia has repeatedly argued that Western military aid and training only serve to prolong the conflict without changing the situation on the ground.