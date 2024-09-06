Stoltenberg Urges NATO Allies To Boost Military Aid To Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on NATO
member countries to increase military support for Ukraine,
Azernews reports.
Speaking at a press conference in Norway, Stoltenberg emphasized
that "Ukraine now needs more military support," and suggested that
the quickest way to end the ongoing conflict with Russia is by
supplying more weapons to Kyiv.
Stoltenberg underscored Ukraine's right to self-defense, stating
that this right "does not end at the border" with Russia. He urged
NATO allies to continue backing Ukraine in its efforts against
Russian aggression.
Ukraine has been consistently appealing to its partners for
additional modern weapons and long-range missiles to strengthen its
defense capabilities. In response, Russia has repeatedly argued
that Western military aid and training only serve to prolong the
conflict without changing the situation on the ground.
